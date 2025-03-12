 
Geo News

Jonathan Majors's surprising move to rebuild his career

Jonathan Majors makes a surprising visit ahead of his upcoming film

By
Web Desk
|

March 12, 2025

Jonathan Majorss surprising move to rebuild his career
Jonathan Majors's surprising move to rebuild his career

During the domestic violence scandal, Jonathan Majors's career was on the ropes. But now it appears the Marvel star is working on to rebuild his career.

For that, he made a surprising appearance at the premiere of his upcoming film Magazine Dreams at AMC Screen Unscreen.

The previous distributor, Spotlight, dropped the movie following the 35-year-old’s conviction in reckless assault and harassment of Grace Jabbar.

However, Briarcliff Entertainment has picked up the rights and is forging ahead with releasing the film on March 21.

“First, I want to say thank you, you guys, thank you so much. I’m so happy that people are going to see this thing.”

“I learned a lot in this process of making it, of getting it out, of falling down and getting back up and finally getting it out with the help of Briarcliff,” Jonathan added.

“I do believe this film is a love letter to filmmaking, a love letter to character pieces, a love letter to humanity."

"Please, if you are moved by the film, if you see something in the film that speaks to you, if there’s anything that makes you go, ‘Hmm, interesting, interesting’, please tell somebody that will tell somebody that will tell somebody," Jonathan concluded.

Meghan Markle branded ‘naive' for choosing Netflix video
Meghan Markle branded ‘naive' for choosing Netflix
Beyoncé mom breaks big news about her superstar daughter
Beyoncé mom breaks big news about her superstar daughter
Queen Camilla asks Victoria Beckham unexpected question at royal reception
Queen Camilla asks Victoria Beckham unexpected question at royal reception
Justin Bieber, Hailey doing tons of therapy to save marriage: Source
Justin Bieber, Hailey doing tons of therapy to save marriage: Source
Victoria Beckham impresses with deep curtsy to Queen Camilla
Victoria Beckham impresses with deep curtsy to Queen Camilla
Levi McConaughey shares explosive details of dad Matthew's acting advice
Levi McConaughey shares explosive details of dad Matthew's acting advice
Will Smith faces new trouble after monetary woes: Source
Will Smith faces new trouble after monetary woes: Source
Sabrina Carpenter says she was 'destined' to meet Salma Hayek in fun moment
Sabrina Carpenter says she was 'destined' to meet Salma Hayek in fun moment