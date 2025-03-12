Jonathan Majors's surprising move to rebuild his career

During the domestic violence scandal, Jonathan Majors's career was on the ropes. But now it appears the Marvel star is working on to rebuild his career.



For that, he made a surprising appearance at the premiere of his upcoming film Magazine Dreams at AMC Screen Unscreen.

The previous distributor, Spotlight, dropped the movie following the 35-year-old’s conviction in reckless assault and harassment of Grace Jabbar.

However, Briarcliff Entertainment has picked up the rights and is forging ahead with releasing the film on March 21.

“First, I want to say thank you, you guys, thank you so much. I’m so happy that people are going to see this thing.”

“I learned a lot in this process of making it, of getting it out, of falling down and getting back up and finally getting it out with the help of Briarcliff,” Jonathan added.

“I do believe this film is a love letter to filmmaking, a love letter to character pieces, a love letter to humanity."

"Please, if you are moved by the film, if you see something in the film that speaks to you, if there’s anything that makes you go, ‘Hmm, interesting, interesting’, please tell somebody that will tell somebody that will tell somebody," Jonathan concluded.