Scarlett Johansson sticks to policy that 'offends' fans for decades

Scarlett Johansson got candid about setting boundaries as a public figure and being a celebrity mom of two kids.

In March 2025 issue of InStyle, the Black Widow star said that "the idea of being recognizable and celebrated feels fun, but then you can never stuff it back in the bottle."

"The reality of it is, there’s a massive loss to [fame], you know? So I think preserving that for as long as possible until it’s someone's choice, that’s the choice I make as far as my kids go," she noted

The 40-year-old actress continued to reveal reasons behind not taking snaps with fans and keeping her kids away from the public.

"It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, 'I'm not working.'" Johansson further noted.

"[And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. 'I'm doing my own thing," the Her actress added.

For those unversed, she is mother to two kids, Rose, 10, whom she shares with ex Romain Dauriac, and 3-year-old son Cosmo, whom she shares with husband Colin Jost.

Elsewhere in the interview, Johansson recalled how her previous relationships with stars created a buzz around her love life.

"When I was younger, I dated actors that had heartthrob status. That is, to me, scary. I don't have that level. Fan crush-dom can be really hard," she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lucy actress was previously married to Ryan Reynolds.