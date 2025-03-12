Meghan Markle missed on major Royal role by rushing into Netflix deal

Meghan Markle has been bashed for being "too impatient" and giving up on a chance to get a major Royal role by royal expert.

According to royal author Tina Brown, the Duchess of Sussex, now Meghan Sussex, could have secured a powerful position alongside Prince Harry if they had stayed in the royal fold instead of rushing into deals like Netflix.

Writing for her Fresh Hell newsletter, Brown said Meghan had waited, opportunities and influence would have naturally come her way.

“All Meghan had to do was shut up and wait. Go quiet for a couple of years, start a family, keep her eyes trained on the splendid royal real estate that would soon come up for grabs,” she penned.

“The moment William ascended to his role as Prince of Wales, there would have been new global gigs and red carpet roll-outs raining down on the Sussexes’ heads. But no.

“Offered the Commonwealth or Netflix, the Sussexes, with naïve avarice, chose Netflix.”

She also shared her two cents on Meghan rebranding American Riviera Orchard into As Ever ahead of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, release.

“Who announces a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and hounds celebrity friends to talk up her strawberry jam on social media, without doing due diligence on the availability of the trademark?”