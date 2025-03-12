 
Tom Sandoval reveals rare details about Victoria Lee Robinson romance

Tom Sandoval confirmed her romance with Victoria Lee Robinson in February 2024

March 12, 2025

Tom Sandoval finally broke the silence on his new romance with Victoria Lee Robinson.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that he is pleased in his relationship with the model.

"I’ve been extremely happy in [our] relationship," said Tom, who confirmed his romance with Victoria in February 2024.

"We work very well, we have similar goals and it feels like we could really grow together, continued the Traitors star.

"I feel so fortunate and lucky to have her in my life," added the 42-year-old. "She’s been my rock and stuck by me."

Previously, Tom was dating Ariana Madrix, but his decade-long relationship with the TV personality ended in 2023 after being involved in a cheating scandal with  Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

