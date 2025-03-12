Ben Stiller gets honest about 'Severance' fan theories

Severance is such a hit show that it has sparked several fan theories about where the story will go.



But Ben Stiller, the series director, said during a SXSW panel that, “It’s dangerous to go there, because there are so many ideas.”

He continued, “I check in on some of the podcasts and usually listen until they say anything that’s critical of one of the episodes. Then I stop listening to them and never listen to them again.”

In line with the show's strong response, Ben said it's reassuring, particularly in the streaming age.

“In this day and age, it’s so hard to have something that breaks through, and that you can actually get people to watch and to see, because there’s so much,” he said.

“I mean, our generation — we’re about same age — it was different. You go to the movies — the movies were the thing when we were kids, and television was television — but there wasn’t all this other stuff out there. […] It’s just hard to get people’s attention.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Ben teased how season two will end, “Things are going to happen. I mean, what can I tell you? The season is going to end soon, and hopefully, people will be along for the ride.”