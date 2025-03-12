George R.R. Martin shares big update about major book

The Winds of Winter is a hotly anticipated book that George R.R. Martin is writing, but the wait for it has kept fans on their toes.



As the author previously said, he expected the book to be released in 2015, but over a decade has passed since then.

But in the latest interview with Collider, he shared a positive update about the book.

“There’s always the books, and I’m aware of that people think that,” he said. “But no, I have to get back. I have to finish the books. That’s the one thing I’m completely in control of."

"There’s no budget limitations. There’s no other executives on the studio side that I have to please, or other writers with different views."

“The books are what I’m going to make them. And, I think the one I’m writing is coming pretty well, but I wish it would come faster," the writer added.

It is the latest update George shared about the much-anticipated book. In February 2021, he said he’d written “hundreds of pages, while the following year, he shared he’d written about 1,200 pages.