Millie Bobby Brown gets iconic '90s wardrobe gift from Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson proved her generosity by gifting her a whole rack of her '90s wardrobe to Millie Bobby Brown

In a recent chat with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 21-year-old Stranger Things actress told the host that she received the embellished pair of jeans that she was wearing for the show from Anderson

"I'm not lying," Brown convincingly said. "She gave me these pants for the press tour and they fit."

Brown shared that for the press tour of her new movie The Electric State, Anderson sent her a whole stash of clothes.

"The Electric State is based in the nineties. So I was like, 'I want everything I wear on this press tour to be nineties archive,'" she recalled. "So I was like, 'Who are the major blondes in the nineties?' And I was like, 'Okay, Pammy.'"

Brown contacted her through a mutual connection and Anderson was more than happy to share her iconic dress.

"She was like, 'Oh, let me just look in my closet and I'll pull some stuff for you,'" the actress recalled. "And she pulled me a whole rack of clothes that were just unbelievable. These dresses are timeless and ridiculous and these pants were a part of it."

This interview came after Browm posted a snap of herself donning a gold button-down dress that Anderson wore in 2005.

In the February 27 post, she included a text reading Pam, confirming that the dress belongs to Anderson.



