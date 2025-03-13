Justin Bieber gets makeover on turning 31

Justin Bieber has opted for a clean-shaven look for the first time in months.

The Grammy winner, who turned 31 on March 1, was spotted with the new look on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California, per People Magazine.

Bieber was dressed in a pink sweatshirt with a hood over his head and sunglasses covering the rest of his face. The father-of-one layered up with a navy jacket with a furry collar and a gray zip-up over blue jeans.

The Yummy singer also teased the fresh look in a snap posted to Instagram Stories on Thursday.

The singer's recent makeover likely happened this week as he was last seen in his scruffier look and moustache on Monday when he was seen with a stache and five o'clock shadow while his wife, Hailey Bieber, made her mark at Paris Fashion Week.

While this is Bieber's first clean-shaven look in months, he previously turned heads with a neat buzz cut in New York.

The recent changes come only a few days after he slammed health concerns in a cryptic message on Instagram.

"We have nothing to prove today,” he captioned a post shared to his Instagram Stories. "Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything."

Bieber, who welcomed son, Jack Blues, with Hailey in August, is being suspected of returning to drugs since February after changes in his physical appearance.