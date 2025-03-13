Inside Princess Diana, King Charles' ‘private' honeymoon

Princess Diana and then Prince Charles went on a very private honeymoon right after their marriage.



The former Princess of Wales, who married the King in 1981, went on a 14-day cruise aboard the royal yacht Britannia.

Speaking about their newly wed time, Ken Wharfe and Diana and Charles' former head chef Mervyn Wycherley told The Sun: "Well, I was very lucky. I'd worked with Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth before for ten years, and I transferred over on for the honeymoon.

"I became their head chef on that day and stayed with them for all their married life.

"We were very small staff in those days. There was a dresser, two policemen, private secretary and everybody travels with them and and of course - 250 sailors.

"So it was a very private honeymoon."

He added: "They're funny. The food is quite simplistic.

"They love simple foods, but always very good quality foods and very organic, and it's always been the same, that all of the family have an interest in food, especially His Royal Highness.

"Well, to the King now he's very, very interested in his food and enjoys having a putting it all in and with menus and all sorts of things."