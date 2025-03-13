Meghan Markle hit with harsh reminder about her standing: ‘No one knows you alone'

An expert has just hit back against Meghan Markle’s claims about keeping the Sussex last name to ‘match’ with her husband and children by calling it ‘desperation more like.’

The expert that shared this is News.com.au royal editor Bronte Coy.

She recently sat down with host Matt Wilkinson on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show can got candid about her reasons.

For those still unversed, on the second episode of her With Love, Meghan series Meghan told Mindy Kaling “it’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

However, while she explained the reasons in a later interview with People magazine, calling it “something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together,” so “it means a lot” because “its part of our love story”, Ms Coy wasn’t convinced.

She believes the reality is that, “without Sussex, without marrying Harry she’d probably still be in Suits or shows like that.”

“She’s elevated to a very famous person now. She married into the royal family as Diana did, as Fergie did. She’s famous because of that.”

And without Prince Harry’s marriage “if she walked round London when she was in Suits no one would have recognised her.”

Hence, “If she wants to call herself Sussex, that is her married name, call her that but everyone will know her as Meghan Markle.”