 
Geo News

King Charles faces fresh heartache, desperate to see Archie, Lilibet

King Charles reportedly missing his estranged son Prince Harry’s kids

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

King Charles faces fresh heartache, desperate to see Archie, Lilibet
King Charles faces fresh heartache, desperate to see Archie, Lilibet

King Charles is facing fresh heartache over his estranged relationship with Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a royal expert, the monarch rarely sees his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, and watching their glimpses on Meghan's show would be heartbreaking for him.

With the Sussex kids growing up in the U.S., far from the Royal family fold, Royal expert Phil Dampier said it is "poignant and sad" for Charles to watch from a distance.

Despite his close relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Dampier said he would love the chance to be a loving grandfather to Harry’s kids.

"Certainly it will be very poignant and sad for the King to see a glimpse of his grandchildren who he never sees," Dampier told The Sun.

He added, "Archie and Lilibet are growing up in the US with American accents and it’s very sad for Charles that he doesn’t really know them or see them."

"He dotes on William and Kate’s kids and I’m sure he would be a loving grandfather to Harry and Meghan’s children if given the chance, despite everything that has happened."

Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she is ready to shave her head again
Millie Bobby Brown reveals why she is ready to shave her head again
Gisele Bundchen jumps back into fitness regime just a month after baby no 3: Source
Gisele Bundchen jumps back into fitness regime just a month after baby no 3: Source
Khloe Kardashian gets real about being managed by mom Kris Jenner
Khloe Kardashian gets real about being managed by mom Kris Jenner
Nicole Kidman pens emotional note for late mom on her birthday
Nicole Kidman pens emotional note for late mom on her birthday
Princess Diana ‘greatest worry' if she were alive video
Princess Diana ‘greatest worry' if she were alive
Inside Princess Diana, King Charles' ‘private' honeymoon video
Inside Princess Diana, King Charles' ‘private' honeymoon
Chrissy Teigen reveals daughter Luna disapproves of her outfits: ‘She's very modest'
Chrissy Teigen reveals daughter Luna disapproves of her outfits: ‘She's very modest'
Blake Lively shares 'mom hack' amid Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively shares 'mom hack' amid Justin Baldoni legal battle