King Charles faces fresh heartache, desperate to see Archie, Lilibet

King Charles is facing fresh heartache over his estranged relationship with Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a royal expert, the monarch rarely sees his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, and watching their glimpses on Meghan's show would be heartbreaking for him.

With the Sussex kids growing up in the U.S., far from the Royal family fold, Royal expert Phil Dampier said it is "poignant and sad" for Charles to watch from a distance.

Despite his close relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Dampier said he would love the chance to be a loving grandfather to Harry’s kids.

"Certainly it will be very poignant and sad for the King to see a glimpse of his grandchildren who he never sees," Dampier told The Sun.

He added, "Archie and Lilibet are growing up in the US with American accents and it’s very sad for Charles that he doesn’t really know them or see them."

"He dotes on William and Kate’s kids and I’m sure he would be a loving grandfather to Harry and Meghan’s children if given the chance, despite everything that has happened."