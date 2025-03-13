Brad Pitt 'happier than ever' with Ines de Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt is reportedly planning his future after finalizing his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

In December 2024, the former couple reached a divorce settlement, after an eight-year long legal battle.

For those unversed, the ex couple were married from 2014 to 2016 and share six children, including biological and adopted, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

On March 12, a source, who is close to Pitt, candidly talked with People about the Fight Club actor’s feelings related to his divorce settlement.

"Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him," the insider began by saying. "Things are low-key for the family."

Reflecting on his current relationship with his ladylove, Ines de Ramon, they continued, "They’re in a great place."

Before concluding, the insiders shared insights into his love life by saying, "Life’s good, no complaints."

Previously, a source told Daily Mail that the jewelry designer influenced him to settle his divorce with the Maria actress, “Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.”

“She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pitt and Ramon began dating in 2022 and are reportedly living together.