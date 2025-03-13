Meghan Markle has been called to answer some tough questions

Meghan Markle’s vow to distract the public from all the negativity that is surround her show right now has been showed off and its at an alarming rate.

To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield has just joined the conversation surrounding Meghan Markle’s cooking show.

She shared her thoughts on everything, during an interview with Fox News Digital.

That conversation began with a few points related to With Love, Meghan getting a season 2.

Ms Schofield referenced a well-placed insider as well who said, “Sources have said that Meghan’s ‘Season 2’ announcement on social media was an effort by Meghan and Netflix to distract from the flood of negative feedback, but Netflix executives are ‘worried’ about the reception.”

She also believes, “It’s no coincidence that these glowing… stories are appearing in People magazine, which Meghan just gave an exclusive… “

Because right now Meghan’s “only engaging with media entities that refuse to challenge her” and its “not sustainable,” Ms Schofield also added.

So “If she wants to change public perception, she needs to answer some tough questions. She can feed People magazine all the glowing testimonials she wants, but if only one outlet that has a relationship with you is reporting you’re a saint… you both lose all credibility.”