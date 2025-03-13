 
Meghan Markle desperately pushing positive narrative amid Netflix show backlash

Meghan Markle has been posting fan reviews on 'With Love, Meghan' on her Instagram account

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Meghan Markle is focusing on sharing positive reactions to her new Netflix show With Love, Meghan, as criticism continues to pour in.

Since the cooking show was released on March 4, the Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, has faced backlash from the public and even from her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

However, Prince Harry’s wife has been highlighting supportive messages and posts from fans trying out her recipes on her Instagram account.

PR expert Caitlin Jardine told GB News that Meghan may be doing this to stay in control of what’s being said about the show. 

“The trick will be all about timing for Meghan, as whilst she should acknowledge conversations around the show, she should be mindful not to engage directly in anything controversial," she said.

“By responding to comments and discussions around the show will allow her to remain in control of the narrative by sharing her perspective and answer any questions that viewers may have after watching.”

