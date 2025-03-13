Billy Joel remains ‘totally healthy’ post concert cancellation

Billy Joel’s second wife, Christie Brinkley's daughter just revealed that the iconic musician is “totally healthy.”

After the 75-year-old singer announced that he has postponed his shows of the tour by several months, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who is the daughter of Billy’s now-wife and her ex-husband, Peter Cook, reassured that the Piano Man hitmaker would be back on stage soon.

In a conversation with US Weekly magazine, the 26-year-old spoke of Billy, whom she refers to as “Uncle Billy,” saying, “He’s doing great. He’s totally healthy and it’s just some things that he has to deal with.”

However, Sailor did admit that the Uptown Girl singer was “really upset” over having to delay his concerts for the tour.

"I'm excited for him to be able to get back,” she added.

This comes after Billy took to his official Instagram account to explain, “Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.”

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025," the caption further read.

While a personal message from the Honesty crooner himself stated:

"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

One of Billy Joel’s postponed shows include the one at Ford Field in Detroit with Stevie Nicks on March 29 which is now rescheduled for November 15.

Other delayed concerts include one in Toronto, Canada, rescheduled for March 2026 as well as shows in Syracuse and Salt Lake City, which are to be held in April 2026 and May 2026 respectively.