'James Bond' star Naomie Harris spills on who should be next 007

James Bond actress Naomie Harris has shared her thoughts on who could take over the iconic 007 role.

For those unaware, Daniel Craig retired as James Bond in 2021 due to which rumours about who will step into the role have been swirling, with Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, some fan-favourite choices.

Now, Naomie, who played Moneypenny in three James Bond films, has shared her thoughts during the conversation with People Magazine.

Praising Rege-Jean, the actress said, "I think he'd make a great Bond. He's very suave, very sophisticated, very intelligent. And then he also has that twinkle in his eye. It's needed."

"He's very capable of that as well. So I think he's got everything that he needs," she added.

Meanwhile, calling Tom "an upright guy" Naomie shared that she "loves" the idea of the actor playing next 007.

Moreover, she said of Aaron that "I really like him as a person as well as an actor," adding that he seems to be internet "favorite at the moment."

However, Naomie noted, "People always bandied these names about, and then it's never any of the names that they talk about because it's always someone much more obscure that we haven't heard of. And that's how the Bond franchise seems to like it. So I think we're all going to be wrong."

Additionally, Naomie Harris also discussed her own role in the iconic franchise, saying, "If they want me, I'm in. I don't know what they're doing. I don't know whether they're going to continue the story or whether they're going to start all over again with a whole bunch of people. I have no idea at all."

"I think even if I was 90 or something, I would still want to be part of the franchise. I love it so much and it's because it genuinely is a family," she went on to add.