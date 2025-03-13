Rihanna backs off from concert comeback due to ‘cold feet’

Rihanna just decided that she might delay her stage comeback a little longer.

Reportedly, the star has cancelled her July London shows, few days before they were set to be announced for fans.

As per The Sun, an insider revealed that the Diamond singer pulled out of her West Ham’s London Stadium comeback gigs last week in a meeting.

“Rihanna hasn’t toured in over eight years and the plan to get her back on stage has been ongoing for at least three,” the source told the outlet.

They continued, “She had been eager to get back to it because the demand is certainly there, but she got cold feet.”

“The announcement of the shows had already been delayed, but as Rihanna fans are used to doing, they will just have to keep on waiting,” the mole further revealed.

This comes amid confirmation that Rihanna is working on her highly anticipated ninth studio album, about which she has stated that it won’t be a reggae record.

Recently, the Work hitmaker also described to Harper’s Bazaar, what it feels like to get old.

“Getting old is s**t, but it’s also a blessing,” she said, adding, “My legacy is right now. That’s all I have the most control over. My legacy is what I do with my time at this moment.”

“There’s just things that mean more when you grow up,” Rihanna further mentioned to the outlet.