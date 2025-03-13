Unbothered by backlash, unstoppable Meghan reveals release date of new podcast

Unbothered by the backlash she received over her Netflix show "With Love Meghan" the Duchess of Sussex has revealed the release date of her upcoming project, a podcast with "Lemonada Media".

"I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder.”

"I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)."

On the other hand,, the Lemonada Media also shared a picture of the Duchess of Sussex and announced, "In a new original podcast brought to you by Lemonada Media and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “Confessions of a Female Founder” invites you to be a fly on the wall as Meghan sits down for candid conversations with female founders and friends about the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business."

"As Meghan (@meghan) herself navigates the world of entrepreneurship with the upcoming launch of her brand As ever, be inspired by the real, unfiltered stories and lessons learned from notable female founders—from knowing your worth, to trusting your gut, securing investors, and investing in yourself.

"Listen to the trailer on March 25, and get ready for the first episode, dropping April 8!."







