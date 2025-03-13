 
Regina Hall says she 'doesn't feel like herself' in 'O'Dessa'

'Scary Movie' star reveals how her appearance in 'O'Dessa' made her feel completely unlike herself

Web Desk
March 13, 2025

Regina Hall recently opened up about the shocking transformation she underwent for O'Dessa.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of O'Dessa at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 8, the 54-year-old actress shared that working on the movie was a different experience, especially because of how she looked in it.

Hall mirthfully said, “Once I got in hair and makeup and wardrobe, it lent itself to not feeling like myself, which I actually loved. I was like, ‘This is the first time I go to hair-and-makeup and I look worse!’”

"But in the best way. It was great. It was a great time to play Neon Dion,” she added, referring to her role in the post-apocalyptic musical drama film.

For the unversed, O'Dessa is a rock opera that takes place in the future after the world has changed.

It stars Brenda Song as O'Dessa, "a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom," as per the synopsis.

Other than Hall and Song, the 22-year-old Taylor Hasselhoff is also in the movie, which is written and directed by Geremy Jasper.

It is pertinent to mention that O'Dessa is set to be released by Searchlight Pictures on Hulu on March 20, 2025.

