Prince William, Kate Middleton's exciting weekend plans revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set for a sporty weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' plans for an exciting Six Nations rugby match have been revealed.

Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the highly anticipated Wales vs. England match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, March 15.

It is worth mentioning that Willaim and Harry will reportedly be cheering for opposite teams, as quoted by People Magazine.

The Princess of Wales is the patron of the Rugby Football Union, which governs England’s rugby team. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Notably, ahead of the match William and Kate will meet with injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust at the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite.

Last time the Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wales vs. England Six Nations match was in February 2023.

Moreover, this event will mark one of the most public appearances of Kate Middleton since announcing her remission from cancer earlier this year. She recently attended the Commonwealth Day Service with Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla.