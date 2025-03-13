 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton's exciting weekend plans revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set for a face off this weekend

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Prince William, Kate Middletons exciting weekend plans revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton's exciting weekend plans revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set for a sporty weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' plans for an exciting Six Nations rugby match have been revealed.

Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the highly anticipated Wales vs. England match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, March 15.

It is worth mentioning that Willaim and Harry will reportedly be cheering for opposite teams, as quoted by People Magazine.

The Princess of Wales is the patron of the Rugby Football Union, which governs England’s rugby team. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Notably, ahead of the match William and Kate will meet with injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust at the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite.

Last time the Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wales vs. England Six Nations match was in February 2023.

Moreover, this event will mark one of the most public appearances of Kate Middleton since announcing her remission from cancer earlier this year. She recently attended the Commonwealth Day Service with Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

King Charles makes power move just after Meghan Markle's major news
King Charles makes power move just after Meghan Markle's major news
'Confused' Selena Gomez changes Benny Blanco wedding destination: Report
'Confused' Selena Gomez changes Benny Blanco wedding destination: Report
Unbothered by backlash, unstoppable Meghan reveals release date of new podcast
Unbothered by backlash, unstoppable Meghan reveals release date of new podcast
'James Bond' star Naomie Harris spills on who should be next 007
'James Bond' star Naomie Harris spills on who should be next 007
Rihanna backs off from concert comeback due to ‘cold feet'
Rihanna backs off from concert comeback due to ‘cold feet'
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor shares emotional tribute to late mother
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor shares emotional tribute to late mother
Palace issues statement on Duchess Sophie's US activities
Palace issues statement on Duchess Sophie's US activities
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco react to 'Beauty and the Beast' trolls: Report
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco react to 'Beauty and the Beast' trolls: Report