Meghan Markle keeps British traditions alive for Archie and Lilibet

Despite moving to California, Meghan Markle is making sure her and Prince Harry's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet stay connected to their British roots.

Speaking with Godmother on Substrack, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she keeps British traditions alive for Archie and Lilibet.

Since Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020, they moved to California. However, she revealed that she still embraces certain UK traditions at home with her family, especially her favourite "duvet days."

"And Saturday morning cartoons in bed is also high on my list. In the U.K., they call it a 'duvet day,' and I’ve always found that sweet," Meghan shared.

She went on to add, "Our little family, snuggled up for an easy family morning followed by pancakes and bacon. The dream."

Notably, she recently revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that her kids, Archie and Lilibet still say some words with a British accent like their father, Prince Harry.

"So they'll say, 'Zebra,' and what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out. They have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it's adorable. Zebra is a good one," Meghan Markle shared.