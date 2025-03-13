Benson Boone believes he ‘would die’ over this move

Benson Boone just admitted that he might just “die” if he ever got involved with drugs or alcohol.

The Beautiful Things singer, who was raised a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has tried coffee (which is also banned) ever since he no longer remained a Mormon.

However, he still completely avoids other substances, which he told Rolling Stone magazine, saying, “I just think for me personally, like, dude, I would die. ’Cause I have such an addictive personality.”

"I feel like if I started, I would do it so much that my health would just decline and I wouldn’t enjoy touring as much,” Benson added.

The 22-year-old singer, who was raised in a rather devout environment still held a feeling that his beliefs don’t revolve around any certain religion.

“I don’t want to be a part of one religion. I have my own opinions. Some are from this religion, some are from this religion, some are from no religion,” the Honesty crooner said.

Growing up in church, Benson recalled people talking “about these experiences that they’ve had and these personal revelations and feelings and voices" to which he “never felt it as physically present as they did, and so I was always confused and frustrated.”

"I was always scared to bring that up to people because I just didn’t want to accept that, like, I wasn’t feeling what everyone else was feeling,” he added.

However, the award-winning artist is glad that despite religious differences he has a strong bond with his parents.

He mentioned, “My parents definitely have their own views, but when it comes to religion and God, they want me to figure it out on my own.”

“And whatever I come to, and whatever I feel is right, that’s what they want for me,” Benson Boone concluded.