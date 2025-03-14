Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup

Kate Middleton’s real personality sans Prince William is very different, says an author.



The Princess of Wales, who briefly split with William ahead of their wedding in 2011, seemed to enjoy herself in her ‘party girl mode’

Simon Sebag Montefiore, quotes sister-in-law Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, who attended one of these parties with Kate.

Tara at the time asked Kate: "It must be so hard", the which she replied : "Really, it's fine."

Meanwhile, expert Richard Eden admits about the Princess:"At that time, Catherine was seen as a party-loving girlfriend of William, but my first encounter with her taught me that she was a tough cookie who wasn't going to be inveigled into saying something she didn't want to say. Indeed, she reminded me of members of the Royal Family, much older than herself, who have the uncanny ability to make small-talk with anyone without giving anything anyway."

William and Kate made the body language transition from 'unison' behaviours to mirrored, 'free movement' behaviours at this formal royal event.