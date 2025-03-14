 
Meghan Markle show could cause health hazard amongst audience?

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show is being verified for health and safety

Web Desk
March 14, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for miscalculating the quantities in her bath walk recipe.

The Duchess of Sussex, who added Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil and lavender oil in her recipe has generated warning from a health expert.

Jennifer Christopherson writes for Daily Mail: "Don't try this at home! You can't just dump an essential oil in, give (it) to a friend and be, like, hey, have fun. Get that whole thing out of your mind, what she did. vBased on that, she doesn't know about essential oils, I can tell you that right now. So just use caution. Just use care..."

This comes after Meghan’s replying "quite a bit,” when members staff spoke to her about the ingredients quantities.

