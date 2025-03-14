Kat Dennings talks about ‘real tears' as she shot for ‘Shifting Gears'

Kat Dennings admits shooting with Tim Allen for ‘Shifting gears’ has been emotionally challenging.



Speaking to Not Gonna Liepodcast, Kat admitted that filming for the show has often made her get teared up.

“We were both dreading it,” she said of her and Allen. “We were like, ‘Oh God, we have to cry. What is this?’ It’s like, I looked at him and I started crying, he looked at me and he started crying. It was real.”

“In the first episode, we both got emotional and it was real,” she added.

Kat added that it is “a really interesting experience because we are dealing with grief and real issues.”

“It feels kind of crazy to be raw and emotional in front of an audience like that,” she explained. “And it's this incredible combination of theater and burlesque or something like that. But as soon as I look into Tim Allen's little face, I'm in there.”

“I forget about everything else because … he's a very present actor, and he's really feeling these things,” she continued. “I mean, I really haven't experienced that a huge amount because, like me, people are thinking about their next line or whatever they're doing.”

“He's so in the moment, and he's such an amazing actor, and he will just be there with you.”