 
Geo News

Kat Dennings talks about ‘real tears' as she shot for ‘Shifting Gears'

Kat Dennings talks about her time during filming ‘Shifting Gears’ with Tim Allen

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Kat Dennings admits shooting with Tim Allen for ‘Shifting gears’ has been emotionally challenging.

Speaking to Not Gonna Liepodcast, Kat admitted that filming for the show has often made her get teared up.

“We were both dreading it,” she said of her and Allen. “We were like, ‘Oh God, we have to cry. What is this?’ It’s like, I looked at him and I started crying, he looked at me and he started crying. It was real.” 

“In the first episode, we both got emotional and it was real,” she added.

Kat added that it is “a really interesting experience because we are dealing with grief and real issues.”

“It feels kind of crazy to be raw and emotional in front of an audience like that,” she explained. “And it's this incredible combination of theater and burlesque or something like that. But as soon as I look into Tim Allen's little face, I'm in there.”

“I forget about everything else because … he's a very present actor, and he's really feeling these things,” she continued. “I mean, I really haven't experienced that a huge amount because, like me, people are thinking about their next line or whatever they're doing.” 

“He's so in the moment, and he's such an amazing actor, and he will just be there with you.”

Millie Bobby Brown reveals her best acting moment isn't in ‘Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her best acting moment isn't in ‘Stranger Things'
Meghan Markle show could cause health hazard amongst audience? video
Meghan Markle show could cause health hazard amongst audience?
Truth behind Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's flirty embrace: Report
Truth behind Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's flirty embrace: Report
Olivia Culpo opens up about tough first months of pregnancy
Olivia Culpo opens up about tough first months of pregnancy
Kevin Costner, Cher flirting with each other: Report
Kevin Costner, Cher flirting with each other: Report
Did Kate Middleton wear ‘red' on Commonwealth Day for Trump? video
Did Kate Middleton wear ‘red' on Commonwealth Day for Trump?
Meghan Markle called out for ‘puzzling' recipe on ‘With Love, Meghan' video
Meghan Markle called out for ‘puzzling' recipe on ‘With Love, Meghan'
Carl Radke returns to 'cringe dating' after Lindsay Hubbard split
Carl Radke returns to 'cringe dating' after Lindsay Hubbard split