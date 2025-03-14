 
Geo News

Kevin Costner, Cher flirting with each other: Report

Kevin Costner, Cher spark romance rumours after latest move

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Photo: Kevin Costner, Cher flirting with each other: Report
Photo: Kevin Costner, Cher flirting with each other: Report

Kevin Costner is reportedly making moves on Cher after sparking romance rumours with Jennifer Lopez.

As per an insider privy to RadarOnline.com, the American filmmaker and the legendary songstress have already caught each other’s eye.

A source also said of Cher’s 14th February performance on SNL: The Homecoming Concert, "It was obvious that Kevin was completely bowled over by her performance."

"He was clearly tickled as a schoolboy to be sitting so close to her, and Cher was totally lapping it up and flirting back," they also addressed.

As for Kevin’s dates with Jennifer Lopez, a source previously mentioned, “Kevin is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now."

“Kevin is cool, real and in some ways old-school in his thinking. He has a lot of interests and loves being busy when he is in that mode,” the informant confided.

For those unversed, Kevin finalized his divorce from designer Christine Baumgartner, who is no Josh Connor’s fiancée, after eighteen years of marriage.

Justin Bieber drops emotional message as fans grow concerned: 'I was a fraud'
Justin Bieber drops emotional message as fans grow concerned: 'I was a fraud'
Meghan Markle accused of 'roasting' royal family in Netflix show: 'Not made for us'
Meghan Markle accused of 'roasting' royal family in Netflix show: 'Not made for us'
Amanda Seyfried finally lands dream role in 'Long Bright River'
Amanda Seyfried finally lands dream role in 'Long Bright River'
Nikki Glaser set to return for 2026 Golden Globe Awards
Nikki Glaser set to return for 2026 Golden Globe Awards
Regina Hall says she 'doesn't feel like herself' in 'O'Dessa'
Regina Hall says she 'doesn't feel like herself' in 'O'Dessa'
Meghan Markle keeps British traditions alive for Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle keeps British traditions alive for Archie and Lilibet
Jamie Foxx drops odd details about a conversation before his 2023 near-death health scare
Jamie Foxx drops odd details about a conversation before his 2023 near-death health scare
Benson Boone believes he ‘would die' over this move
Benson Boone believes he ‘would die' over this move