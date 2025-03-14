Photo: Kevin Costner, Cher flirting with each other: Report

Kevin Costner is reportedly making moves on Cher after sparking romance rumours with Jennifer Lopez.

As per an insider privy to RadarOnline.com, the American filmmaker and the legendary songstress have already caught each other’s eye.

A source also said of Cher’s 14th February performance on SNL: The Homecoming Concert, "It was obvious that Kevin was completely bowled over by her performance."

"He was clearly tickled as a schoolboy to be sitting so close to her, and Cher was totally lapping it up and flirting back," they also addressed.

As for Kevin’s dates with Jennifer Lopez, a source previously mentioned, “Kevin is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now."

“Kevin is cool, real and in some ways old-school in his thinking. He has a lot of interests and loves being busy when he is in that mode,” the informant confided.

For those unversed, Kevin finalized his divorce from designer Christine Baumgartner, who is no Josh Connor’s fiancée, after eighteen years of marriage.