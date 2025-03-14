Kim Kardashian admits she had no clue who Ambanis were before lavish wedding

Kim Kardashian revealed that she had no idea who the billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were before getting an invitation to their wedding.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS Founder shared that she got the invitation to the multi-million dollar nuptials in Mumbai through a mutual friend

“I actually don’t know the Ambanis,” Kardashian said in a confessional. “We definitely have friends in common.”

“Lorraine Schwartz is one of our good friends — she’s a jeweler — she does jewelry for the Ambani family. She told me that she was going to their wedding and they would love to invite you and we just kinda went on a whim and said sure,”

Sharing about the lavish invitation, Khloe noted that it was weighed around 40-50 lbs.”

Kim claimed that it was the “craziest wedding ever” and named it as the “craziest experience” of her life.

“I’ve never seen anything like that ever in my life … Everything had diamonds … I don’t think any other culture celebrates a union and love like this," she explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Anant Ambani, who is a billionaire heir and the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, his star-studded wedding took place in July 2024.