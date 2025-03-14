Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make way to keep their marriage strong

Despite having different lifestyles, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker make way for each other.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared how she and her husband Travis try to adapt into each other's life despite having a different “pace of life”.

"Travis’ pace of life is pretty fast. I would say he tries to squeeze in as much as he can into a day," Kourtney shared of the Blink-182 drummer in a confessional. "So I am balancing me trying to slow all of my life down, mixed with doing all the things that he wants to do."

“It is really important to both of us that we show up for each other and that we can support each other," she said of her participation at the 5K in Los Angeles. "I know it means a lot to him and I know it means a lot to me when he's there for me. It’s everything to have that."

The couple, who welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen in December 2023, also ran the charity race in New Orleans ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl.

"I think it's nice being with someone that also shares that same passion about working out, taking care of each other," Travis told People of their mutual bond on their fitness regime

“We actually got closer by working out every day. We were just friends, so it's never a matter of like, ‘Do you want to work out tomorrow?’ It's always like, ‘Hey, what time are we working out? What are we doing?’" he added.