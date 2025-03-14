 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet

Kate Middleton is crying over Meghan’s bid to hire a ‘rent-an-aunt’ for Princess Lilibet to play with

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Kate Middletons feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet
Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling a great deal of suffering when it comes to her niece Lilibet, and the distance between them.

An inside source that is very well placed shared these feelings of the Princess of Wales, while speaking candidly to Woman’s Day.

According to the insider, seeing Meghan share a vide of Princess Lilibet playing with Serena Williams inside Meghan’s Montecito abode is becoming difficult.

For those unversed, Meghan herself shared the video of Princess Lilibet and Serena on her personal Instagram Stories just recently.

One main reason the video is proving very difficult for Kate is because “Meghan's video is another reminder for Kate that she'll never play a part in Lili's life.”

“It's an extraordinary situation – some suspect she is banned from seeing her own niece and darling nephew,” the source also went as far as to admit.

But the kicker that is making everything come to a head for Kate though is the fact that “before things started to go wrong, Meghan and Kate would talk endlessly about their children growing up together.”

So right now “seeing her beautiful niece playing with a 'rent-an-aunt' will be tugging away at (Middleton's) heartstrings and making her tear up.”

Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup video
Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup
Anthony Mackie raises his four sons to stay humble despite his hollywood fame
Anthony Mackie raises his four sons to stay humble despite his hollywood fame
Kat Dennings talks about ‘real tears' as she shot for ‘Shifting Gears' video
Kat Dennings talks about ‘real tears' as she shot for ‘Shifting Gears'
How Justin Baldoni felt about Blake Lively being criticised before lawsuits
How Justin Baldoni felt about Blake Lively being criticised before lawsuits
Prince William ‘emotive' attendance at football match laid bare video
Prince William ‘emotive' attendance at football match laid bare
Kim Kardashian admits she had no clue who Ambanis were before lavish wedding
Kim Kardashian admits she had no clue who Ambanis were before lavish wedding
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her best acting moment isn't in ‘Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown reveals her best acting moment isn't in ‘Stranger Things'
Meghan Markle show could cause health hazard amongst audience? video
Meghan Markle show could cause health hazard amongst audience?