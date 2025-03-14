Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling a great deal of suffering when it comes to her niece Lilibet, and the distance between them.

An inside source that is very well placed shared these feelings of the Princess of Wales, while speaking candidly to Woman’s Day.

According to the insider, seeing Meghan share a vide of Princess Lilibet playing with Serena Williams inside Meghan’s Montecito abode is becoming difficult.

For those unversed, Meghan herself shared the video of Princess Lilibet and Serena on her personal Instagram Stories just recently.

One main reason the video is proving very difficult for Kate is because “Meghan's video is another reminder for Kate that she'll never play a part in Lili's life.”

“It's an extraordinary situation – some suspect she is banned from seeing her own niece and darling nephew,” the source also went as far as to admit.

But the kicker that is making everything come to a head for Kate though is the fact that “before things started to go wrong, Meghan and Kate would talk endlessly about their children growing up together.”

So right now “seeing her beautiful niece playing with a 'rent-an-aunt' will be tugging away at (Middleton's) heartstrings and making her tear up.”