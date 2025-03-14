Meghan Markle missing key ingredient that would make her Netflix show hit

A Royal expert has revealed that Meghan Markle is missing the “authenticity” that helped Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray become household names.

Speaking of what the Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex’s show is missing, PR expert Doug Eldridge talked of her marketing strategy.

Comparing Meghan’s show to that of Martha and Rachael, Eldridge told Fox News that while they used different approaches, both connected with audiences because they were real and genuine.

The expert pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex’s new show has been criticized for feeling forced and inauthentic.

"In marketing, there is aspirational marketing and relatability marketing. Martha Stewart was aspirational; Rachael Ray was relatable,” he said.

“Each personality came at it from a different direction, but managed to connect with their audiences (because they were authentic) and in so doing, climbed to the top of the lifestyle mountain, respectively," Eldrige added.

He continued, "Connection comes in two forms, but regardless of the path or direction, it remains the critical first step in any creative or marketing endeavor."

"Authenticity is like humidity — you can't see it, but you can walk in a room and feel it.

"It's also critical for what Markle is trying to accomplish. Authenticity fosters relatability, which in turn creates likability, all of which are needed for marketability."