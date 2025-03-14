 
Meghan Markle faces new challenge as she gears up to launch lifestyle brand

Web Desk
March 14, 2025

Meghan Markle has been warned of new challenges as she gears up to launch her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in Spring.

According to PR expert Doug Eldridge, it won’t be easy for the Duchess of Sussex, now Meghan Sussex, to break into such a saturated market.

Speaking to Fox News, Eldridge said that with so many lifestyle brands already out there, it’s hard to offer something new.

He added that these days, success depends more on being likable and relatable than just having talent which could be a challenge for Markle because of her mixed public image.

"It's difficult; over the last 20 years, this has become an increasingly crowded space and there are few 'fresh ideas' from which to draw," he told the publication.

Eldridge continued, "At this point, it's less about talent or training, and more likability and charisma."

"The latter creates an additional hurdle for Markle to clear, due to her polarizing reputation and sagging Q score.

"It's like starting a cross-country road trip with a slow leak in one of your tires — you might make it, but what was already going to be a long, hard, trip just got that much trickier."

