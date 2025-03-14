Jenna Ortega dishes on an exciting detail about 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega has dished on an exciting detail for her highly anticipated supernatural mystery series, Wednesday season 2.

During a recent interview with E! News, the Hollywood actress candidly shared details and also discussed her favourite scene from the series.

“Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season two, especially in the last episode,” she began by saying. “Is some of my favorite footage from the show. Which is very exciting for me.”

Most of the main cast returning including Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Joy Sunday and also, Lady Gaga is set to appear in the series.

While praising the executive producer Tim Burton’s commitment and hard work, the Scream actress said, "Tim really had a ball. Everything is very graphic.”

“And it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day.”

Reflecting upon her dark character, Wednesday Addams, in the series, Ortega admitted, “Playing a character for eight months, it's not always easy.”

“Sometimes it's a crawl to the finish line, but he always keeps it exciting and it's hard to get tired of a character like Wednesday,” the 22-year-old actress added before signing off.

Wednesday season 2 is scheduled to be released in 2025.