‘Bulldozing' Meghan Markle diminishing Prince Harry in LA

Meghan Markle is reportedly using her husband as a spare part to her ‘iconic’ career moving forward, in the eyes of many.

A columnist for The Times made these comments in her most recent piece and got rather honest by calling Prince Harry her ‘spare part’ in the process.

It all happened after the writer said that the era of Meghan Markle appears to be coming in full force.

From her cooking show With Love, Meghan to the upcoming podcast titled Confessions of a Female Founder, as well as reports by Netflix sources that several projects are also under discussion, it seems to be “Meghan’s time”.

She was quoted writing, “Like it or hate it, there is no denying that Meghan’s whole life has been working towards [sic] this point: this pinnacle of pretty, polished, professionalism with notes of wellness and spiritualism.”

And “She’s now unstoppable and adoring Harry is already looking like a spare part in her new incarnation as a lifestyle icon,” she also added in conclusion.

The reason Ms Watson made comment is because even in With Love, Meghan Prince Harry made a few seconds long cameo and ‘blink and you’ll miss it.’