Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding amps up with a personal update

Singer songwriter Selena Gomez appears to have really finalized her plans for a welding to Benny Blanco.

The news has been shared by a well-placed insider that is close to RadarOnline and per their findings the reason the duo is itching to tie the knot is because “Selena and Benny don't want a long engagement – they're not going to be waiting a year like some couples do.”

“They also want to prove their love is real after enduring taunts saying they are a 'Beauty and the Beast' couple due to him not looking as photogenic as Selena.”

In terms of progress the insider also revealed that “Selena is already started looking for a dress. She's got a Pinterest board going for the look and feel of the ceremony and is having a lot of fun coming up with ideas.”

“Her mom is going to help, and Benny has plenty of ideas too, but of course, she's using a wedding planner to handle all the details.”

And while “they haven't settled on a location yet but have talked about doing a destination wedding, possibly even Puerto Rico.”

The plan is to have it this year, and likely over the summer or early fall, after Selena wraps season 5 of Only Murders,” and for right now “They're having a lot of fun dreaming up the ultimate celebration. It's a very exciting time for both of them – they're just so in love.”