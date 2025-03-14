 
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding amps up with a personal update

The plans Selena Gomez has for her marriage to Benny Blanco have just come to light

March 14, 2025

Singer songwriter Selena Gomez appears to have really finalized her plans for a welding to Benny Blanco.

The news has been shared by a well-placed insider that is close to RadarOnline and per their findings the reason the duo is itching to tie the knot is because “Selena and Benny don't want a long engagement – they're not going to be waiting a year like some couples do.”

“They also want to prove their love is real after enduring taunts saying they are a 'Beauty and the Beast' couple due to him not looking as photogenic as Selena.”

In terms of progress the insider also revealed that “Selena is already started looking for a dress. She's got a Pinterest board going for the look and feel of the ceremony and is having a lot of fun coming up with ideas.”

“Her mom is going to help, and Benny has plenty of ideas too, but of course, she's using a wedding planner to handle all the details.”

And while “they haven't settled on a location yet but have talked about doing a destination wedding, possibly even Puerto Rico.”

The plan is to have it this year, and likely over the summer or early fall, after Selena wraps season 5 of Only Murders,” and for right now “They're having a lot of fun dreaming up the ultimate celebration. It's a very exciting time for both of them – they're just so in love.”

