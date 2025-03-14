 
Lucy Hale 'secretly' dating Youtuber Harry Jowsey: Sources

Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey enjoy each other's company, confirm sources

Web Desk
March 14, 2025

Lucy Hale is “secretly” dating Youtuber Harry Jowsey.

An insider revealed to People magazine that the Pretty Little Liars actress and the Too Hot to Handle star have known each other for some time.

"The relationship is super casual, but not brand new," the source said.

Another insider told Us Weekly that Harry “initiated things” with Hale after sending her a direct message on Instagram.

"They are spending time together in [New York City], it’s very new,"
 said the confidant.

"They are having fun, Harry is very into Lucy. Friends around them think they are very cute and a good, surprising match," added the source.

However, Lucy and Harry have not confirmed or denied the reports of their romance yet.

