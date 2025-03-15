Jim Carrey 'open' to reprise iconic role but has one condition.

Jim Carrey is open to making a sequel to his 1994 hit comedy The Mask, but he has one condition.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the 63-year-old said he would reprise his iconic character Stanley Ipkiss “if somebody has the right idea.”

“Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess,” said Carrey.

He further said. “It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money. … But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.”

“Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just – things tend to change,” added Jim.

For those unversed, The Mask, which was released in 1994, became a blockbuster with $351 million at the worldwide box office.