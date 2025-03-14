Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't return to UK if duke deported from US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would not return to Britain even if duke was deported from US amid visa row.

This has been claimed by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams while speaking to the GB News.

The royal expert believes, "In the case that Harry was deported, he would not necessarily come back to the UK."

Richard Fitzwilliams claimed, "He could go to Canada, where they were before (moving to the US), or Portugal where they have a holiday home."

He continued: "Obviously, the Royal Family would not want the Sussexes in Britain but the Sussexes would not want to come to Britain."

The expert went on saying this mutual reluctance for a return to Britain would come amid the ongoing tensions between the royal family and the parents of Archie and Lilibet.

The royal expert’s remarks come two days after Meghan announced her new podcast.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan said, “I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with Lemonada media.”

The first episode of “Confessions of a Female Founder,” is on April 8th.