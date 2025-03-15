Photo: Amal Clooney follows in George footsteps to save crumbling marriage: Source

George and Amal Clooney are reportedly trying to save their crumbling marriage.

As fans will be aware, the duo’s work engagements had caused them to grow apart from each other.

Nonetheless, a new report of In Touch mentioned that George has made his family and Amal his number one priority once again.

“Amal is now in the same mindset, as much as she still loves her work, time with George and the twins now comes first,” a source claimed.

The insider went on to mention, “A few years ago, Amal wouldn’t have followed George to New York but now they’re both very aware of how precious this time together is.”

Elaborating on the new rules that they adopted as a family, the source continued, “Another new rule they’ve got that’s really helped them reconnect is going to sleep at the same time as each other every night.”

Before signing off from the cha, the source noted, "The days of Amal staying up all night pouring over legal drafts while George slumbers away alone in their bedroom are over.”

“Of course, now he’s up later because of the show, but when they’re back in Italy she’s now putting a hard stop on work by 9 p.m. so they can unwind together and have some cuddle time without the kids,” they also remarked.