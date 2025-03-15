 
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Donatella Versace's exit from top position

Donatella Versace led the fashion house for nearly 30 years after the murder of her brother, Gianni Versace

March 15, 2025

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Donatella Versace's exit from top position

Jennifer Lopez is paying tribute to Donatella Versace following the designer's exit from top position.

"Gianni would be so proud. What a journey you have been on," Lopez wrote on Instagram, referring to Donatella's tenure at the firm following the 1997 murder of her brother Gianni Versace, 50.

"You are strong, resilient, powerful, talented and I am so happy that I have gotten to know you over the years. Together, our journey and the friendship that we have formed has been incredible," Lopez continued.

The singer-actress added in her heartfelt message that she knows Donatella's "next chapter will be filled with love, happiness, and friendship…and whatever you want to create it to be."

Lopez signed off with "I am always here for you…" and tagged the fashion designer along with heart emojis.

Lopez's tribute came a day after the news emerged of Donatella stepping down from her role as Versace's creative director nearly 30 years later.

Donatella will now serve as Versace's global ambassador, while Dario Vitale will take over as chief creative officer on April 1, per a press release.

Vitale was previously the design and image director of Miu Miu.

