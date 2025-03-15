James Van Der Beek opens up about his emotional cancer journey

James Van Der Beek is opening up about his journey with colorectal cancer, marking his 48th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram video titled What Cancer Taught Me.

In the candid clip shared on March 8, the Dawson’s Creek alum described the past year as the most challenging of his life.

Reflecting on his identity, Van Der Beek recalled how he once defined himself solely as an actor before embracing roles as a husband, father, and provider.

However, his cancer diagnosis forced him to reevaluate everything.

In regards to this, he admitted, "I had to come nose to nose with death," while explaining how his illness prevented him from fulfilling the responsibilities he once took pride in.

During treatment, he was unable to support his family in the ways he had before, unable to help his wife, care for his six children, or even tend to their land, as per People's reports.

Through meditation and self-reflection, Van Der Beek came to a powerful realization as he said, "I am worthy of God's love, simply because I exist. And if I'm worthy of God's love, shouldn't I also be worthy of my own?"

Furthermore, he encouraged his supporters to adopt the same mindset, affirming, "'I am worthy of love.' Because you are."

As per the publication, the actor first revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024, sharing that he had been privately battling the disease with the unwavering support of his family.

At the time, he expressed optimism about his prognosis, stating, "There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."