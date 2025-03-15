Jessica Simpson reveals her world turned upside down after marriage split

Jessica Simpson has opened up about her how life is changed after her split from her former husband, Eric Johnson.

At the Luck Reunion music festival, the songstress told the audience, "I was out in Nashville and I had my heart wide open."

Referring towards the challenges she faced after her divorce, she said, "I was in a very intuitive state and I had asked some very personal questions on the home front.”

After 10 years of marriage, the former couple announced their separation in January 2025.

“And I found out that my world had been turned upside down and that life was now very different,” the I Wanna Love You Forever singer added.

Revealing that singing helps her to pour her heart out, "You know, when we open our hearts, sometimes we're vulnerable and it just gets broken and maybe sometimes we forget that we've been broken for a really long time."

After 15 years, she stepped back to stage for the first time to perform on her debut song, Use My Heart Against Me, from her EP, Nashville Canyon Pt. 1, which is set to be released on March 21, 2025.

Before concluding, the 44-year-old singer shared, "When we meet ourselves, when we write, when we sing, when we connect with ourselves, we find all the answers."