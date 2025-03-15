King Charles reacts to exciting news after making history

King Charles has reportedly shared his excitement after the monarch received thrilling news following Commonwealth Day.

According to a report by the Mirror, King Charles' new Apple Music show has reached number one in the streaming giant's UK 'top music podcasts' chart.

‘The King’s Music Room’ has seen the monarch beat other shows by other famous names, including Elton John, Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt and DJ Zane Lowe, to the top spot.

Following the achievement, the royal insider told the publication: "The King is delighted so many people around the world have joined him in sharing some of their favourite artists and tracks from around the Commonwealth and beyond. It has been a phenomenal global success story."

Earlier, the palace announced in a post which reads, bringing together much-loved artists from across the Commonwealth, the King has shared a selection of songs which have brought him joy in ‘The King’s Music Room’ to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.

It further says, “Recorded at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty provides anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen.”

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles has become the first British monarch to record his own podcast.