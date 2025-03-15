Conan O'Brien gets honest about 2025 Oscars opening

Conan O'Brien revealed in a recent podcast that the 2025 Oscar's original opening was scrapped.



“It was the idea that, ‘Oh, Conan’s now going to goof on all the movies,’” the late-night host recalled when he does The Substance spoof.

He continued, “It starts with me and I’m in ‘Wicked’ and I’m all green, finishing ‘Defying Gravity’ or one of those songs."

"And I finish it and then you cut to the next thing, which is ‘Gladiator II’ and ‘clang, clang, clang’ with swords and you see that I’m a gladiator but then you notice that I’m still green," the host added.

"And then you go on to ‘Conclave’ and you see people voting with their ballots and one of the hands is still green.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Conan shared that he had been at odds with the creators over a few issues.

“We’re fighting about things couples fight about,” the late-night host said. “At one point, I thought wouldn’t it be great if it’s just on the couch?"

"Let’s lay it on a really big couch and I’ll be vacuuming and say, ‘Could you at least lift your feet? Or could you at least get up and help? Load the dishwasher?’ We wanted to do it and they just said, ‘No, no no, that can’t happen.’”

“One of the people from the Academy came forward and said, ‘Oscar can never be horizontal.’ And that blew my mind. Like, wow, this is like the thigh bone of St. Peter. This is a religious icon," the 61-year-old recalled.

They said the Academy vetoed the second matter: to put an apron on the trophy and show it as a housewife serving Conan leftovers in the promo.

“No clothing on Oscar. Oscar is always naked," the host remembered the Academy's response.