Jessica Alba 'ready to date again' after Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba is reportedly “ready to have some fun” once her divorce from Cash Warren is finalized.

An insider spilled to Life & Style that the 43-year-old actress, who filed for divorce from Cash last month, is anxious to wrap things up because she’s ready to get back in the dating game.

“This has been over between Cash and Jessica in a romance sense for a long time. She even said it straight up – they became like roommates,” the source said.

“Things have wrapped up with no ugliness, so that’s not weighing her down. As far as divorces go, it’s going smoothly,” shared the confidant.

The insider further told the outlet that the Fantastic Four star “feels lighter” and is “ready to have some fun back in her life,” adding fans “can expect to see her at a lot more events and out a lot more.”

“It will be to socialize and network but also to meet quality guys. No doubt plenty of high-profile men will use the classic Hollywood way and have their managers reach out to her team and go that route, and she will be open to that,” continued the source.

“She’s not ruling out dating a regular guy, but she’s taking her friends’ advice and plans to try dating someone at her level of celebrity. They’re all telling her that it will be a better power balance and rule out some of the issues she had with Cash,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, Jessica announced her split from Cash in January after 16 years of marriage.