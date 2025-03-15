 
Scott Foley confirms his return to 'Scream 7'

'Scandal' star is returning to the 'Scream' franchise even though his character has died

March 15, 2025

Scott Foley confirms his return to 'Scream 7'

Scott Foley, known for his role in Scream 3, has confirmed his surprising return to Scream 7 despite his character’s death.

For the unversed, the 52-year-old actor’s first movie role was in Scream 3 in 2000, in which he played Roman Bridger, the killer, who was killed at the end.

He recently appeared on Good Morning America and talked about his character's return in Scream 7.

Articulating his thoughts about being in the upcoming movie, Foley quipped, "I don’t know how it works out. Spoiler alert! 25 years ago, I was the killer in Scream 3 and he was brutally taken to town and killed. And now I’m back in Scream 7 and I’m not sure how it’s going to work."

The Whiskey Cavalier star went on to note that working with his old co-stars was "the best."

“It's so much fun and I got to see Neve [Campbell] again and David Arquette again. And Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first one and put me in... I was in Dawson’s Creek, which was the first TV show he did years ago—he’s directing this one. And we had so much fun being on set. It was just great being around people you love and know,” he explained.

For the unversed, in the forthcoming movie, Courteney Cox will play Gale Weathers again, and Mason Gooding will return as Chad Meeks-Martin.

Isabel May will play Sidney’s daughter along with other cast members such as Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp, but their roles have not been revealed yet.

It is pertinent to mention that Scream 7 will be released on February 27, 2026.

