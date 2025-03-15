Katy Perry leans on Prince Harry, Meghan, amid stressful times

Katy Perry is getting support from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as she handles a stressful situation

Katy Perry is going through a stressful time as her tour looms and ticket sales look dismal. During the tough time, she’s leaning on her long-term partner Orlando Bloom and pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Katy put out her latest album 143 on 20 September 2024. The album failed to impress fans or critics and now ticket sales for her shows depict the disappointment of fans.

“Katy really doesn’t have the space in her life to be worrying about this and letting it take her off her game, she needs to be in full prep mode. That’s easier said than done, but fortunately she has a great circle of people around her, who all operate in very high stakes worlds, so they get it, they know how to comfort her and help her get through this,” a source told In Touch.

Orlando, “is her main cheerleader, but she’s been leaning on all her celebrity friends, Sussexes included,” said a source.

“Katy isn’t going to sit around crying about it or doing anything rash like cancel shows, but it’s no secret she’s very anxious,” they added. “Her last tour in 2017 sold really well, there was absolutely no concern, so this is very new for her.”

The first source dubbed the sales “mortifying,” adding that the tour is “in support of an album that didn’t do the numbers that her previous albums have, so it’s only natural for her to worry that it might not draw the fans, which would be so embarrassing.”

Tickets for shows in major cities like New York are selling well, but the Katy Perry is struggling to fill the big theaters in smaller cities like Minneapolis, as well as Denver, Colorado, Raleigh, North Carolina and Inglewood, California.