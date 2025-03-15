 
Geo News

Kanye West makes big statement about Kendrick Lamar

March 15, 2025

Kanye West is known for his controversial views and statements. So, in the latest, he shared that he didn’t like Kendrick Lamar’s music.

On X, Ye tweeted, “I DON’T LIKE KENDRICK LAMARS MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

The Donda hitmaker referred to the latest album, Music Playboi Carti, released in the statement.

However, it is interesting to note that the 47-year-old's comments came a month after he said K.Dot had the potential to defeat him in a rap battle.

“If you rap against Kendrick, you will lose,” he shared. “This man does this. You know, in Street Fighter, you get Chun-Li, you get a certain kick, and no matter what, you can’t beat that thing?”

Similarly, Kanye previously reflected on the beef Kendrick had with Drake.

“I was like, ‘Man, you killed my nemesis. Where’s the movies if it ain’t no Drake?’” the father-of-four said in a chat with Justin LaBoy.

“Or at least he took him down for a little bit. Maybe it’s like in superhero films where characters like Wolverine or something just goes away for a couple films.”

“You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song," Kanye concluded.

