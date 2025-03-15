Meghan Markle close source gives blunt response to Prince Harry divorce claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been at the center of divorce rumours for months.

Now, an insider close to the Duchess of Sussex has finally shut down the speculations, according to DailyMail.

For those unaware, the rumours ignited when Harry and Meghan spent months apart due to "professional split.”

Notably, the Duke of Sussex himself addressed the rumours in December, joking at the Invictus Games, "Apparently we've bought or moved houses 10, 12 times.”

“We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what? It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” Harry added.

The source dismissed the split rumours with one blunt word, calling the speculations "exaggerated."

Notably, royal expert Jennie Bond also denied the speculations during her conversation with Mirror. The expert said, "I have seen absolutely no evidence that they are unhappy with one another” adding that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “have always seemed very much in love and in harmony.”