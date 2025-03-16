Meghan Markle mockery is ‘out of order,' slams expert

Meghan Markle is told to change ‘nothing’ on her the season two of her lifestyle show.



The Duchess of Sussex, who dropped the first season of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ earlier this month, has done a good job sending her content across, says expert Jennie Bond.

The former BBC royal correspondent tells the Mirror: "As regards the negative reviews, I hope she hasn’t wasted her time reading them. The pile-on of utter mockery about her show has, in my opinion, been completely out of order. Even cruel."

She added: "It is a lifestyle show. It is not a political debate or an analysis of global affairs. It’s not meant to have any great substance.

"It is a show about making things pretty or tasty or comfortable. It doesn’t pretend to be anything else. So I don’t think Meghan should change anything about it for her next series, which has already apparently been shot.

"The crew who worked on it have spoken about how charming and hospitable she was. That’s refreshing to hear. The show has quite a few handy little tips if you’re interested. And if you’re not, then the answer is blindingly obvious: don’t watch it. But leave the poor woman alone and stop the bitchy comments,” noted Jennie.