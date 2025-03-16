Jamie Lee Curtis names ‘The Last Showgirl’ scene that ‘broke her heart’

Jamie Lee Curtis just pointed out the scene in The Last Showgirl that “broke” her.

After seeing her dance scene for the first time in the Gia Coppola directorial, the iconic actress admitted that it got to her.

Curtis plays the role of Annette, a former showgirl who works as a cocktail waitress in a Las Vegas casino. Pamela Anderson plays the role of her close friend.

The scene mentioned by the Freaky Friday star featured Annette dancing on a small stage of the casino floor to the song Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler and nobody seems to pay attentions.

Without giving it a second thought, Curtis and Coppola improvised the scene into The Last Showgirl after seeing a real-life waitress perform.

In a conversation with Empire Magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis mentioned, "We did it once, I walked down the stairs, we moved on to the next scene. Never thought about it again. And then I saw the movie, and I saw how Gia utilized that as a storytelling device, and it broke my heart. Kills me every time.”